The municipally owned Rose Bowl in Pasadena has been nicknamed “The Granddaddy of Them All” in recognition of its long and storied history.

But as modern mega-arenas like the Banc of California and SoFi stadiums pop up around the Los Angeles area, it’s unclear if the Rose Bowl will continue to attract as many events.

Glen Walker reports for the KTLA 5 News at Noon on Oct. 13, 2021.