Historic South-Central collision sends cars crashing into building

A downtown Los Angeles car crash appears to have sent vehicles into a building in Historic South-Central Friday night.

The crash occurred at about 10:30 p.m. on Washington Boulevard, south of San Pedro Street, according to Officer Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Cervantes said Metro may have been involved in the crash. The San Pedro/Washington station is near the site of the collision.

Cervantes did not have any information on injuries or the number of vehicles involved, but aerial footage from Sky5 appeared to show three cars involved.