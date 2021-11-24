Historic South-Central strip mall ablaze: LAFD

Local news

by: , additional reporting by Sam Bader

Posted: / Updated:
Crews were battling a South L.A. structure fire on Nov. 24, 2021. (KTLA)

Crews were battling a South L.A. structure fire on Nov. 24, 2021. (KTLA)

Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire in a strip mall in Historic South-Central Wednesday night, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire in the 50-foot-by-200-foot strip mall at 128 E. Washington Blvd. began shortly before 5:30 p.m., the LAFD said in the initial alert.

Known as the Los Angeles Fire for the cross street at Washington Boulevard, the fire reached greater alarm status at 5:42 p.m., the LAFD announced in an update.

More than 80 firefighters are working to keep the blaze confined to the first floor of the two-story structure, the LAFD added.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News