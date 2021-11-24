Historic South-Central strip mall ablaze: LAFD

Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire in a strip mall in Historic South-Central Wednesday night, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire in the 50-foot-by-200-foot strip mall at 128 E. Washington Blvd. began shortly before 5:30 p.m., the LAFD said in the initial alert.

Known as the Los Angeles Fire for the cross street at Washington Boulevard, the fire reached greater alarm status at 5:42 p.m., the LAFD announced in an update.

More than 80 firefighters are working to keep the blaze confined to the first floor of the two-story structure, the LAFD added.

Check back for updates to this developing story.