A hit-and-run crash left a 13-year-old boy severely injured in Boyle Heights on Thursday afternoon.

The boy was struck by a motorcyclist near the 2600 block of E. Whittier Blvd. around 3:27 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspect, described as a white male, was riding his motorcycle when he struck the boy who was using a crosswalk at the time, authorities said.

A 13-year-old boy was left severely injured after a hit-and-run crash in Boyle Heights on March 30, 2023. (Los Angeles Police Department Central Traffic Division)

Instead of rendering aid, the suspect fled the scene, leaving the injured victim on the road. Details remain limited and the boy’s current condition was not immediately known.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD at 1-877-275-5273. Anonymous tips can be submitted to “L.A. Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

A reward of $25,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.