A Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer went down on the 10 Freeway after being involved in a hit-and-run collision in West Covina Monday morning.

The crash was reported shortly after 6:30 a.m. on the westbound side of the freeway just east of Azusa Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.

There were no details about any other vehicles involved in the crash, but the incident was listed as a hit-and-run collision by the CHP.

The officer was a member of the LAPD, a spokesperson confirmed.

There was no immediate word on any injuries sustained by the officer.

