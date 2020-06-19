Breaking News
Hit-and-run crash leaves pedestrian dead in City Terrace; white SUV sought

Local News

Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver that struck and killed a pedestrian in the unincorporated City Terrace community early Friday morning.

The crash occurred just before 2 a.m. in the 3400 block of Whiteside Street, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson confirmed.

The pedestrian was struck on a residential street by what was described only as a white SUV.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP.

The SUV driver fled the area in an unknown direction.

No description of the driver was available.

