A hit-and-run crash on the Pacific Coast Highway in the Pacific Palisades sent a car careening into the ocean and resulted in two arrests, officials said.

The crash, which occurred just before 10 p.m. in the 17300 block of West Pacific Coast Highway, may have involved up to three vehicles, according to Officer Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed one damaged vehicle still in the roadway, with what appeared to be another vehicle in the surf.

The third vehicle was not present at the scene, and Madison confirmed that two people were arrested shortly after the crash.

It appears that the person or people who were in the car that fell into the water must have gotten out beforehand or quickly afterward, as Supervisor Pittman of the Los Angeles County Fire Department said a lifeguard assistance was canceled, as no one was in the water.

Madison had no information on any injuries.