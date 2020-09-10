Driver gets 30 days in jail for Hollywood hit-and-run that killed Australian man who spent 12 years wrongfully imprisoned

Andrew Mallard poses for a photo during the Justice WA Rubin “Hurricane” Carter Gala Dinner at the Sheraton Hotel on February 20, 2010 in Perth, Australia. (Credit: Paul Kane/Getty Images)

The case of a Hollywood hit-and-run crash that killed an Australian man well-known for being wrongfully imprisoned for nearly 12 years drew to a close Thursday with a 30-day jail sentence.

Kristopher Ryan Smith, the driver, must also serve 300 hours of community service and three years formal probation for the deadly April 18, 2019 collision, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Smith, a 21-year-old college basketball player, pleaded guilty in February to fatally hitting Andrew Mallard, 56, as he was walked across a stretch of Sunset Boulevard at Formosa Avenue where there was no crosswalk.

The Norwalk man fled the area without stopping to help and later turned himself in.

He pleaded guilty to one felony count of hit-and-run driving and one misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence, prosecutors said. The DA’s office previously said he could face up to four years in prison.

Surveillance footage obtained by Australias’s Nine News shows Mallard walk across Sunset Boulevard and look toward the flashing lights of a sedan just before getting hit. He was going to a convenience store to buy cigarettes, according to the Australian Associated Press.

In his home country, Mallard was well-known for being wrongfully imprisoned for nearly 12 years after getting falsely convicted of the 1994 murder of Perth jeweler Pamela Lawrence, AAP reported.

The country’s High Court exonerated him in 2005, and investigators later found more evidence proving his innocence and pointing to a new suspect. Simon Rochford, the accused killer, committed suicide hours after publicly being named the prime suspect, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Mallard received a $3.25 million settlement from the government along with his conviction quashed.

Family members told The West Australian he was visiting his fiancé in Los Angeles at the time of the tragic crash and had been looking forward to getting married.

“We are so devastated that Andrew’s life has been cut short,” his sister, Jacqui Mallard, told the newspaper. “He suffered injustice and spent almost 12 years in prison for something he didn’t do.”

“Those years were taken from him and now his life has been taken. We are heartbroken,” she said.