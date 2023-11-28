Hit-and-run driver abandons SUV after smashing into parked cars, tree

Police in Lake Balboa are searching for the driver of an SUV who collided with multiple parked cars and a tree before fleeing the area.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the original call regarding the hit-and-run came out just before 11:45 p.m. on Monday evening in the 6530 block of Hayvenhurst Avenue.

Before colliding with the tree, the SUV, a silver Chevy Tahoe, appeared to have clipped two parked cars on Hayvenhurst.

The owner of the home where the car crashed into the tree told KTLA that the driver appeared to be in their 30s or 40s and that the other occupants seemed to be kids around the age of 15 or 16.

“I could hear them say ‘Let’s run out, let’s run out,’” the homeowner, identified only as Vahid, said.

No injuries were reported.

The driver, when apprehended, will face felony hit-and-run charges, authorities said.

Dan Lunsford contributed to this report.