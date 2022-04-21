Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who ditched a damaged vehicle after fatally striking a woman in Long Beach Wednesday night.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Harbor Avenue, Long Beach Police Department Sgt. Bradford Stein confirmed.

Arriving officers located a victim down in the roadway.

The unidentified woman was later pronounced dead at the scene, Stein said.

The vehicle believed to be involved in the crash was found several blocks away after it was abandoned on Santa Fe Avenue.

The driver has not been located, according to Stein.

Authorities are searching for any witnesses or surveillance video that may help with the investigation.