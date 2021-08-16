Hit-and-run driver drags victim under car to Sylmar gas station, then flees scene: LAPD

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who they say dragged a pedestrian beneath a car to a gas station in Sylmar and left the badly injured victim to die early Monday.

The vehicle was headed northbound on Foothill Boulevard near Hubbard Street when it struck a man who was crossing the road around 12:45 a.m., according to a Los Angeles Police Department news release.

After hitting the victim, the driver continued on Foothill, dragging the pedestrian — who was under the vehicle — to a gas station, the LAPD release stated.

The driver then backed up, turned around and drove away from the gas station, leaving the pedestrian at the scene.

The victim, described as a man in his late 60s, was pronounced dead by responding Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics. He has not yet been identified.

LAPD officials are asking for the public’s help to track down the hit-and-run driver, who was behind the wheel of a gray or silver four-door sedan — possibly a Toyota or Kia, according to the release. The vehicle had damage to the front end, as well as beneath it. Car parts were also found at the scene.

A description of the driver was not provided.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the incident is asked to call Valley Traffic Division Officer Garibay at 818-644-8033, Detective Wade at 818-644-8036 or LAPD at 1-877-527-3247.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers by dialing 1-800-222-8477 or by going directly to the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.