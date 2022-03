A person was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles Wednesday night, officials said.

The fatal collision occurred just after 9 p.m. near the intersection of Colden Avenue and Figueroa Street, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department and Officer Maldonado of the Los Angeles Police Department.

No information about the suspect or the vehicle they were driving is available, Maldonado said.