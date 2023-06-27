A hit-and-run driver is being sought Tuesday after plowing into a home in Anaheim overnight.

The incident took place around midnight in the 2600 block of Lincoln Avenue and was recorded on a nearby Ring camera.

The video showed what was described by witnesses as an older model Honda CRV apparently leaving a bar on the opposite side of the street.

At one point after leaving the parking lot, the vehicle went into reverse and was seen crashing through a fence, a bush, and eventually into the home.

Resident Luis Delavega described what it was like inside the home.

“It was a little traumatic at first. You know, hearing the loud speed of the car coming through and the next thing you know just the loud boom and everything shifting toward us as we’re laying down,” Delavega said.

The driver then apparently struck a parked pickup truck while fleeing the scene.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident but the driver remains on the loose.

No suspect description has been released.