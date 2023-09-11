Three bicyclists were struck by a vehicle in Huntington Beach Sunday night, including one who died. Now, authorities believe the same suspect might be responsible for all three incidents and that the crashes may have been intentional.

The first incident was reported around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Brad Avenue and Edwards Street, Huntington Beach police said.

The victim told responding officers that he was riding his bicycle on Edwards Street when a vehicle “intentionally sideswiped” him before driving off, police said. The victim suffered minor injuries, was treated at the scene and was eventually released.

Around 15 minutes later, authorities received reports of a downed bicyclist near Heil Avenue and Springdale Street. Officers found the bicyclist lying in the street with major injuries. The victim died at the scene, “despite the efforts of the paramedics,” police said.

Police then got wind of another incident that had occurred earlier. That victim said he was riding his bicycle in the crosswalk at Warner Avenue and Edwards Street around 10 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle who then drove away. He suffered minor injuries.

Police believe the incidents are “possibly related.”

Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a possible black Toyota four-door sedan with significant front passenger side bumper damage.

The incidents remain under investigation.

Anyone with additional information about the crashes is asked to call the Huntington Beach Police Department’s WeTip hotline at 714-375-5066. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the OC Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS (6227).