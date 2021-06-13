Hit-and-run driver sought after crash kills security guard at Long Beach housing complex

Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a security guard at the gate to a housing complex in Long Beach on Saturday, officials said.

The crash occurred just after 3 p.m. near the entrance to the Century Villages at Cabrillo housing community on the 2000 block of San Gabriel Avenue, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

The victim was a security guard at Century Villages, which is a housing community aimed at helping abused women and veterans, according to witnesses at the scene.

Police described the vehicle used in the crash as a gray SUV, which they said had been left at the scene. The suspect had fled on foot, officials said.

No suspect description was available, and police are canvassing the area for witnesses and information.