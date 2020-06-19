Hit-and-run driver sought after crashing into Sylmar home

Authorities are searching for the driver who fled the scene after plowing into a home in Sylmar before dawn Thursday morning.

The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. on the 14000 block of Oro Grande Street, near the intersection with Dronfield Avenue, according to Officer Drake Madison, a Los Angeles police spokesperson.

First responders didn’t transport anyone to the hospital, but the homeowner and his girlfriend say they suffered cuts and bruises, and the girlfriend plans to seek treatment Friday for pain around her stomach and side.

Angelo Braye said he was sleeping in his bed with his girlfriend and their dogs when they were startled awake by the car crashing into his bedroom. Their townhome has been yellow-tagged, meaning its habitability is limited.

The car apparently narrowly missed some trees before slamming into their bedroom.

Braye said he was in a daze after the crash, but is doing OK.

He posted a video of the aftermath to his Twitter page. “I almost died,” he tells the camera. (Warning: Video contains explicit language.)

Braye said he’s thinking about sleeping elsewhere even after the residence is repaired, and he’s going to ask the landlord to install boulders or something that can provide an extra barrier at the corner.

The driver, meanwhile, remains at large. Police describe the suspect as a Latino in his late teens wearing black clothing.

Anyone with information can contact the LAPD’s San Fernando Valley traffic investigators at 818-644-8000.