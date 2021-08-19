Hit-and-run driver sought after fatally striking pedestrian in Harvard Heights neighborhood

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

Police asked the public for help Thursday in their search for a hit-and-run driver who left the scene after fatally striking a pedestrian in the Harvard Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles Thursday night.

The crash occurred shortly after 8 p.m. when the victim, described only as a female pedestrian, was walking northbound on Washington Boulevard in a marked crosswalk at Gramercy Place, a Los Angeles Police Department news release stated.

Investigators say a silver sedan was traveling westbound on Washington Boulevard when it struck the victim, who was thrown several feet before landing on the roadway.

Paramedics responded to the scene and transported the victim, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The victim has been identified but officials are withholding her name until family can be notified.

The driver continued westbound on Washington Boulevard without stopping or rendering aid to the victim, the Police Department stated.

No further description of the vehicle or the driver were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department at 213-473-0234. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.