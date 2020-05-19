Hit-and-run driver sought after fatally striking pedestrian in Santa Ana

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in Santa Ana late Monday night.

The crash occurred about 11 p.m. near the intersection of Raitt Street and St. Anne Place.

The unidentified victim was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the street, a Santa Ana Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

A coroner’s official was called to the scene, where the victim was pronounced dead.

The vehicle was described only as a white sedan, the driver of which fled the scene following the crash, the spokesperson said.

No description of the driver was available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Ana Police Department at 714-245-8600.