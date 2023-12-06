Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fled the scene after fatally striking a pedestrian in Carson Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received calls of a man down in the street at the intersection of East 213th Street and Selwyn Avenue around 11:40 p.m.

Authorities investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash in Carson on Dec. 5, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

Arriving deputies found a non-responsive man suffering from head trauma. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The unidentified victim, whose body was covered by a green sheriff’s department canopy, was described only as a man.

Investigators at the scene confirmed he was the victim of a hit-and-run crash and authorities are searching for the driver.

No description of the suspect or the vehicle involved in the crash has been released.

Investigators are searching for any witnesses or surveillance video that may help with the investigation.