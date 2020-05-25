Live Now
KTLA 5 News at 3

Hit-and-run driver sought in crash near Beverly Center that left pedestrian severely injured

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
The intersection of 3rd Street and La Cienega is seen in an image from Google Maps.

The intersection of 3rd Street and La Cienega Boulevard is seen in an image from Google Maps.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash that left a woman severely injured near the Beverly Center over the weekend.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Saturday at La Cienega Boulevard and 3rd Street in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles, the L.A. Police Department reported. A vehicle traveling southbound on La Cienega Boulevard struck a pedestrian who was walking westbound in the north crosswalk at this intersection.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the crash and took the woman to a local hospital. She was listed in “serious, but stable condition,” police said, and her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle failed to stop, did not render aid or identify themselves as required by California law. The LAPD reminded motorists involved in a traffic collision to stop at the scene, identify themselves and render aid, otherwise it’s a felony that carries the possibility of prison time.

The Los Angeles City Council, through its Hit and Run Reward Program Trust Fund, is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the driver’s identification, arrest and conviction.

The investigation is still ongoing and no description of the vehicle involved was available.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter