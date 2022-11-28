Police are searching for a SUV driver who is accused of causing a violent crash that left an 18-year-old dead in Sylmar over the weekend.

The crash was reported at 11:45 a.m. Sunday on Foothill Boulevard just south of Sayre Street.

A 2003 silver Ford Mustang was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Foothill when it swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid colliding with an early 2000s silver SUV that was exiting a store parking lot, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release.

The Mustang, being driven by an 18-year-old male, collided with a 2000 silver Toyota Tundra that was traveling northbound on Foothill.

The driver of the Mustang, who was the only person in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and sole occupant of the Tundra, described as a 58-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

Investigators said the driver silver SUV is suspected of causing the collision but continued traveling southbound on Foothill without stopping.

The driver and her male passenger had been shopping inside a grocery store just prior to exiting the parking lot, police said.

Investigators described the incident as a hit-and-run collision and are searching for the driver of the SUV.

Motorists were reminded that making unsafe maneuvers can cause other vehicles to crash and is considered a traffic collision on your part. Drivers need to stop and remain at the scene or it will be considered a hit-and-run, the police department stated.

Anyone with information regarding this incident was asked to call the police department at 818-644-8033 or 818-644-8000. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.