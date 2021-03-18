Hit-and-run driver sought in crash that left man dead in Sun Valley

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

Police are asked the public for help Thursday in their search for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a man in the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday.

The driver was traveling northbound on Lankershim Boulevard when the victim, who was within the crosswalk at the intersection of Stagg Street, was struck shortly before 7 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release.

The victim, identified only as a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld until next of kin has been notified, the Police Department said.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop, render aid or identify themselves to the victim.

The hit-and-run vehicle was described as a silver or white 2010-2012 BMW sedan.

The BMW is believed to have severe damage to its front end.

The Police Department asked anyone with information that could lead to the identification and arrest of the driver to contact Officer Martinez at 818-644-8022.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can provide information to LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.