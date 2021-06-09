Hit-and-run driver sought in fiery crash that killed 2 in Palmdale

Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver involved in a fiery crash that left two people dead in Palmdale early Wednesday morning.

The two-vehicle crash occurred about 12:30 a.m. on Rancho Vista Boulevard near 11th Street West next to the Antelope Valley Mall.

A Dodge Challenger and a Toyota Camry were traveling westbound on Rancho Vista when the Dodge hit the Toyota from behind, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Anderson said.

The Toyota spun out as a result of the collision and hit a nearby light pole.

Video from the scene showed the Toyota fully engulfed in flames following the crash.

Two people inside the Toyota were declared dead at the scene, Anderson said. Their identities have not been released.

The driver of the Dodge appeared to have left the area following the crash, prompting a hit-and-run investigation, Anderson said.

The incident may have involved street racing but authorities are still investigating.

Several street racing incidents have been reported in the area in the past few months.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at 661-272-2400.