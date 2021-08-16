Hit-and-run driver sought in Hollywood Hills crash that left 5 pedestrians injured, including 2 critically

The LAFD responded to reports of five pedestrians hit by a car in the Hollywood Hills on Aug. 15, 2021. (KTLA)

A Hollywood Hills crash that left five people injured, including two critically, was determined to be a hit and run, police said Monday.

The incident occurred about 9 p.m. Sunday when a vehicle hit the pedestrians in the 7000 block of West Mulholland Drive, not far from the Hollywood Bowl.

The driver did not stop to render assistance to the victims, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl were taken to a local hospital in critical condition following the crash.

The LAPD later said the two teens were expected to survive.

The three others who were struck experienced minor injuries and declined transportation to the hospital, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The car was described as possibly being a white Honda Civic. No description of the driver was immediately available.