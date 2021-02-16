Hit-and-run driver sought in South L.A. crash that sent vehicle into nearby home

One of the damaged cars is seen following a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles on Feb. 15, 2021. (OC Hawk)

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fled the scene after two vehicles collided, sending one of them into a home in the Vermont-Slauson neighborhood of South Los Angeles Monday night.

The incident was reported before midnight near the intersection of West 68th Street and Denver Avenue.

Two vehicles were reported to be involved in the initial crash, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said.

One of those vehicles ended up careening through a nearby fence and into a home.

Martha Salazar, whose home was damaged in the incident, thought the driver may have been driving recklessly and doing donuts in the street.

Investigators later determined that the drivers were not doing donuts prior to the crash, Officer Chavez said. Police have also ruled out street racing as a factor in the incident.

A neighbor Salazar’s says she heard a car spin-out before it crashed through Salazar’s gate.

Video showed one person being treated at the scene and loaded into an ambulance after the crash. The patient did not require transport to a hospital, Chavez said.

No description of the driver being sought by police was available.

There was also no word on what may have led to the crash.