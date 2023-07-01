Police in Porter Ranch are searching for the driver who hit a fire hydrant and fled the scene early Saturday morning.

Authorities responded to the intersection of Tampa and Wilbur Avenues around 1:30 a.m. to find water spraying high in the air and a wrecked, abandoned Dodge pickup truck sitting next to the hydrant.

Police in Porter Ranch are searching for the driver who hit a fire hydrant and fled the scene early Saturday morning. (KTLA)

Police in Porter Ranch are searching for the driver who hit a fire hydrant and fled the scene early Saturday morning. (KTLA)

Police in Porter Ranch are searching for the driver who hit a fire hydrant and fled the scene early Saturday morning. (KTLA)

The truck sheared off the hydrant, which caused a large geyser and flooded the street with several inches of water.

It took crews 15 minutes to stop the water flow.

No suspect information has been released.