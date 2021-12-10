Hit-and-run driver strikes, kills 85-year-old man in Reseda: LAPD

Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed a man in Reseda on Dec. 10, 2021. (KTLA)

An 85-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Reseda on Friday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The man was crossing Saticoy Street near Garden Grove Avenue at about 2:45 when he was struck by a white, four-door, “possibly newer model Hyundai Accent” traveling east, police said.

The driver continued without stopping to help the man, who was taken by the Los Angeles Fire Department to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The victim has not been publicly identified, pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to call 818-644-8035.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting lacrimestoppers.com.