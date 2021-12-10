Hit-and-run driver strikes, kills 85-year-old man in Reseda: LAPD

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed a man in Reseda on Dec. 10, 2021. (KTLA)

Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed a man in Reseda on Dec. 10, 2021. (KTLA)

An 85-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Reseda on Friday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The man was crossing Saticoy Street near Garden Grove Avenue at about 2:45 when he was struck by a white, four-door, “possibly newer model Hyundai Accent” traveling east, police said.

The driver continued without stopping to help the man, who was taken by the Los Angeles Fire Department to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The victim has not been publicly identified, pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to call 818-644-8035.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting lacrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News