Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck an 89-year-old woman in the Green Meadows neighborhood of South Los Angeles late Thursday.

The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. as the woman was walking outside of a crosswalk near the intersection of East 109th Street and South Central Avenue, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

The unidentified victim was struck by a dark colored SUV which did not stop and fled southbound on Central Avenue, police said.

No further description of the vehicle or the driver were available.

Police are searching the area for any surveillance video that may help identify the driver.