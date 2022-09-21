A 45-year-old woman is on life support after she was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver in downtown Los Angeles, and her family and the Los Angeles Police Department are looking for the driver.

Veronica Lugo was walking just outside of a crosswalk at San Pedro and 9th streets just before 8 p.m. on Sept. 8 when she was hit by a 2007 to 2011 Lincoln Town Car with a distinctive two-toned color: white on top and gold or tan on the bottom.

“Obviously doesn’t stop. Doesn’t render aid, doesn’t ID himself and flees the scene … Definitely going to have some front end damage, possibly to hood, to the front windshield, possibly some areas we’re looking at,” said Detective Daniel Ramirez.

Now, Lugo’s daughter, Monica Lugo, comes to downtown L.A. each day to see her mom.

“I’ve been with her all the time I can … I try to hold her hand and touch her arm, hopefully she responds, but she’s not responding,” she said.

Monica, an only child, said she hasn’t watched the video — “I don’t want to see my mom, the way she got hurt” — but she’s been driving the streets of L.A. looking for that town car.

“I’m always on the lookout to see if I see that car … You should have stopped. Shouldn’t have just driven by. My moms not an animal. You stop and you call 911,” she said.