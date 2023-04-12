The hit-and-run suspect wanted for a crash that left a 13-year-old boy without a leg in Boyle Heights was arrested on Tuesday.

The suspect was identified as Erwin Majano, 29, from Banning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Majano is believed to be the motorcyclist who allegedly struck 13-year-old Joshua Mora as the boy was crossing the street on March 30, police said.

Partial footage of the crash was captured on nearby surveillance cameras at the intersection near Whittier Boulevard and Orme Avenue, which locals say is known for being dangerous.

The suspect was seen sliding across the pavement after striking Mora. The suspect then hopped back onto his bike and sped off, leaving Mora lying on the road.

KTLA spoke with Mora from his hospital bed at the LAC + USC Medical Center earlier this month as he recovers.

“I know everything’s going to be okay,” said Mora. “The good thing is that I’m alive.”

Joshua Mora recovering in the hospital in a photo provided by family.

Joshua Mora, 13, in a family photo.

Rally held by residents on April 8, 2023 calling for safer streets after a hit-and-run crash left a 13-year-old boy without a leg in Boyle Heights. (KTLA)

Rally held by residents on April 8, 2023 calling for safer streets after a hit-and-run crash left a 13-year-old boy without a leg in Boyle Heights. (KTLA)

Rally held by residents on April 8, 2023 calling for safer streets after a hit-and-run crash left a 13-year-old boy without a leg in Boyle Heights. (KTLA)

The intersection where a 13-year-old boy lost his leg after a hit-and-run crash on March 30, 2023. (KTLA)

Joshua Mora, 13, in a family photo.

Rally held by residents on April 8, 2023 calling for safer streets after a hit-and-run crash left a 13-year-old boy without a leg in Boyle Heights. (KTLA)

Motorcycle suspect seen in a surveillance video moments before a hit-and-run crash in Boyle Heights on March 30, 2023. (LAPD)

Motorcycle suspect seen in a surveillance video moments before a hit-and-run crash in Boyle Heights on March 30, 2023.

Motorcycle suspect seen in a surveillance video moments before a hit-and-run crash in Boyle Heights on March 30, 2023.

Motorcycle suspect seen in a surveillance video moments before a hit-and-run crash in Boyle Heights on March 30, 2023. (LAPD)

The intersection where a 13-year-old boy lost his leg after a hit-and-run crash on March 30, 2023. (KTLA)

The intersection where a 13-year-old boy lost his leg after a hit-and-run crash on March 30, 2023. (KTLA)

A 13-year-old boy was left severely injured after a hit-and-run crash in Boyle Heights on March 30, 2023. (Los Angeles Police Department Central Traffic Division)

A 13-year-old boy was left severely injured after a hit-and-run crash in Boyle Heights on March 30, 2023. (Los Angeles Police Department Central Traffic Division)

A 13-year-old boy was left severely injured after a hit-and-run crash in Boyle Heights on March 30, 2023. (KTLA)

Rally held by residents on April 8, 2023 calling for safer streets after a hit-and-run crash left a 13-year-old boy without a leg in Boyle Heights. (KTLA)

After the hit-and-run crash, residents were fed up and held a rally on April 8, demanding change and action for safer streets.

The Boyle Heights area boasts the highest number of traffic fatalities than any other L.A. neighborhood over the past five years, according to data from the Los Angeles Department of Transportation.

Meanwhile, after undergoing surgery, Mora is recovering and said he will eventually need a prosthetic leg to walk around. He also had this message for the motorcycle driver:

“I would’ve forgave him if he would’ve stopped and checked if I was okay because I know accidents happen,” said Mora. “If you don’t see and you get distracted. I would’ve said it was okay, but since he ran, I don’t think I’ll forgive him for that.”

Community organizations said they have been pressuring lawmakers and city officials to pass AB-645, legislation that would allow the use of speed safety cameras around schools and well-known dangerous roads such as Whittier Boulevard.

Mora’s family has created a GoFundMe campaign to help with medical expenses as the boy begins his journey to recovery.

The suspect, Majano, was arrested on felony charges and released after posting $50,000 bail. He is due for a court appearance on May 2.