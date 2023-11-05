Hit-and-run victim found dead in road in North Hollywood

The search is on for a driver who fatally struck a pedestrian and fled the scene early Sunday morning.
According to preliminary information from police, the collision occurred near the intersection of Lankershim Boulevard and Sherman Way around 4:15 a.m.
Officers were dispatched to the area on calls of a body in the road, authorities said, and upon arriving at the scene, located the pedestrian lying in the roadway.
The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
No information on a suspect or description of a vehicle was immediately available.