Hit-and-run victim found dead in road in North Hollywood

The search is on for a driver who fatally struck a pedestrian and fled the scene early Sunday morning.

According to preliminary information from police, the collision occurred near the intersection of Lankershim Boulevard and Sherman Way around 4:15 a.m.

Officers were dispatched to the area on calls of a body in the road, authorities said, and upon arriving at the scene, located the pedestrian lying in the roadway.

A canopy is seen at the scene of a deadly hit-and-run in North Hollywood on Nov. 5, 2023.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information on a suspect or description of a vehicle was immediately available.