Chef Gilberto Cetina’s restaurant Holbox has been chosen as the Los Angeles Times’ 2023 Restaurant of the Year.

Located near the entrance of the Mercado la Paloma in Historic South-Central, Cetina opened Holbox, which is dedicated to the coastal flavors of Mexico, in 2017.

“Holbox is our little corner of coastal Mexico,” Cetina told KTLA. “We are a kitchen that does food from all coastal regions of Mexico seen through the lens of Southern California ingredients.”

Growing up in Mexico, Cetina said he’d go diving with his cousins, which was his first contact with ultra-fresh seafood that they pulled straight out of the ocean to take home and cook.

Cetina later moved to the United States with his family.

“My background before cooking was actually computer science,” he said. “I don’t think there’s anything more detached from being a chef than that. I learned to cook from my dad. I did not go to culinary school. My training was here in this space, in Mercado la Paloma.”

Chef Gilberto Cetina opened Holbox, which is dedicated to the coastal flavors of Mexico, in 2017. (KTLA)

Chef Gilberto Cetina seen working in Holbox, recently named L.A. Times’ 2023 Restaurant of the Year. (KTLA)

Chef Gilberto Cetina seen working in Holbox, recently named L.A. Times’ 2023 Restaurant of the Year. (KTLA)

Holbox, located near the entrance to the Mercado la Paloma in Historic South-Central. (KTLA)

A dish at Holbox being prepped for service. (KTLA)

Chef Gilberto Cetina (left) seen working in Holbox, which was recently chosen as the L.A. Times’ 2023 Restaurant of the Year. (KTLA)

When he heard Holbox was being chosen as Times’ 2023 Restautant of the Year, Cetina said his first reaction was shock and disbelief.

“I’m glad and honored to carry this flag. It’s a huge honor,” Cetina said.

KTLA Photojournalist Phil Ige reports.