A Southern California woman is trying to come to terms with a heartbreaking loss.

Last Sunday, Ramon Manning, 41, was killed in a motorcycle accident at Flores and Prairie avenues, leaving his wife, Ashley, wishing she “would have kissed him a little bit more, or hugged more.”

“I thought we were going to grow old together,” she said.

Instead, Ashley is left to take care of their four children and a fifth who is due any day now.

“I have to keep it going for these kids, because on top of it, I’m due in a week with another one,” she said.

The youngest Manning may never know their father, but Ashley is determined to keep Ramon’s memory alive.

“He was an amazing man, and he was an incredibly hard worker and he made sure he took care of his family,” she said. “He was my true love. He was my true love. And I’m staying strong as much as possible because I know these kids, they need me.”

For the kids, the heartache is overwhelming.

“I miss him so much,” one daughter said.

“I want to tell him that I love him a lot,” another added.

Ashley asked for “moral support, support and love” for the family, and a GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with funeral costs.

In the meantime, she encouraged everyone to “hold each other tight.”

“Hold your loved ones tight and know the support you guys have around each other, and don’t take life for granted whatsoever,” she said.