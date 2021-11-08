Holiday festival brings lights, ice skating to Dodger Stadium

The Dodgers released mockup photos on nov. 8, 2021, of their Holiday Festival. (Dodgers)

Winter is coming to Dodger Stadium this year, with a holiday festival that will include an ice skating rink, delicious treats and visits with Santa.

From Nov. 26 until Dec. 31, guests can visit the newly-renovated Centerfield Plaza and enjoy nightly entertainment, light displays, holiday-themed food and beverages, and an opportunity to take photos with Mr. Claus himself, the Dodgers announced Monday.

The Dodgers Holiday Festival will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.

Tickets starts at $16 and will be available for purchase online only starting 10 a.m. Wednesday. Admission is free for children under 3 years old. Tickets will be sold in two time slots per day, to enter before 7 p.m. or after 7 p.m., to minimize overcrowding and excessively long entrance lines.

Parking rates start at $12 and reservations can be booked online in advance.

It will be a white Christmas at Dodger Stadium with an illuminated, open-air ice skating experience constructed across the outfield. The 80-foot-by-60-foot ice rink will run 30-minute sessions each day.

“Santa Claus will be landing his sleigh in the bullpen of the third-oldest ballpark in the Major Leagues this winter!” the Dodgers said, adding that reservations will be required for one-hour time slots for professional photos with Santa.

Tickets for photos with Santa start at $40 and include a digital download of all pictures.

The festival will also have a bounce house, light displays and interactive installations, along with seasonally-inspired foods, including grilled entrees, desserts, cocktails, craft beer, wine and hot chocolate.

All attendees will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination at stadium entry gates or a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours before the start time of the event.

“The Dodgers strongly encourage all attendees to wear a mask in all areas of the Holiday Festival unless they are actively eating or drinking,” a release from the organization states.

Last year, the stadium hosted a drive-thru experience as coronavirus cases in the county surged during the holiday season.

The Dodgers released mockup photos on nov. 8, 2021, of their Holiday Festival. (Dodgers)

The Dodgers released mockup photos on nov. 8, 2021, of their Holiday Festival. (Dodgers)

The Dodgers released mockup photos on nov. 8, 2021, of their Holiday Festival. (Dodgers)

The Dodgers released mockup photos on nov. 8, 2021, of their Holiday Festival. (Dodgers)