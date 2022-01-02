Holiday travel woes: Flight cancelations continue amid COVID-19 surge, bad weather

More flight cancelations marked the last day of the year-end holiday travel rush amid poor weather and soaring COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant.

On Sunday, airlines have already canceled more than 2,100 domestic and international flights across the country, according to flight tracker FlightAware.

Flight cancellations have increased steadily since Christmas Eve, hitting a new peak Saturday as millions of Americans return from their holiday travel. On Saturday, more than 2,700 Saturday flight cancellations, bringing the total since Christmas Eve to more than 14,000 canceled flights.

The chaos continued Sunday due to wintry weather in key airline hubs including Chicago and Denver. That’s on top of the continuing flight crew shortages due to a surge in COVID sick calls as omicron spreads.