The Warner Bros. Studio Tour is bringing back its Holiday feature in 2022, with a focus on the “Gilmore Girls” series (Warner Bros.)

Ever wanted to take a walk through Stars Hollow at Christmas time? If the answer is yes, you’ll want to keep reading. If you’re totally lost, you should probably stick around as well.

The Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood is once again featuring a special holiday tour this December. The entertainment studio is bringing back its holiday decorations for the famous tour for the first time in two years.

The Studio Tour takes visitors to some of the most famous landmarks from the big screen and TV, giving fans a chance to walk and explore in the footsteps of some of their favorite characters.

This year, Warner Bros. is bringing back its Holidays Made Here special feature as part of the Studio Tour. The tour will focus heavily on the Warner Bros. Midwest Street Backlot, known to fans of “Gilmore Girls” as Stars Hollow, Connecticut.

Visitors will get the chance to experience the hometown of Rory and Lorelai Gilmore, including the famous gazebo in the town square, the Gilmore family home, Luke’s Diner and Doose’s Market.

The town will be decorated in holiday accoutrements and tour guests will have the chance to grab photos at some of the local landmarks, drink hot chocolate or coffee, and buy special “Gilmore Girls”-themed products.

If you’re not the biggest fan of coming-of-age dramedies from the early- to mid-2000s, there are other activities to keep you engaged, including holiday trivia and behind-the-scenes stories from other Christmas classic films, including “Gremlins,” “Elf” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

The famous Central Perk Café set from the NBC series “Friends” will also be decorated to the nines for the holidays.

“After two years of missing out on celebrating the holidays with our Warner Bros. fans, we are thrilled to have guests back on the lot for Holidays Made Here,” said Danny Kahn, VP & General Manager, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood. “This event will be a must-see for fans, and we can’t wait to share the magic of exploring Stars Hollow with everyone during the holiday season.”

Holidays Made Here will be included with all Studio Tours for a very limited time starting Dec. 22 through New Year’s Day, 2023. Tours start at 9 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m. every day, but the tour is closed on Christmas Day.

Tickets and additional details can be found on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour website.

As Lorelai Gilmore once said, “everything is magical when it snows.”