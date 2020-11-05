Holly Mitchell defeats Herb Wesson in L.A. County Board of Supervisors race

State Sen. Holly Mitchell will be the next 2nd District supervisor on the powerful Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

Mitchell took a strong lead Tuesday evening in the race against Los Angeles City Councilman Herb Wesson, and as election results continued to be tabulated Wednesday, she maintained the top position. As of 4:45 p.m., Mitchell had secured almost 61% of the vote while Wesson was at 39%.

Wesson called Mitchell to concede and was gracious in their conversation about the future of the district and Los Angeles County as a whole, Mitchell’s campaign said.

Political analysts had expected the race to be close, given how many residents knew Wesson and his work on the L.A. City Council.

