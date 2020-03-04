Holly Mitchell, Herb Wesson appear headed for runoff in race for L.A. County supervisor

From left: Herb Wesson and Holly Mitchell are seen in undated photos. (Credit: Los Angeles Times)

The race for one of the three seats up for grabs on the powerful Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors appeared poised for a runoff Tuesday night, as early election returns showed state Sen. Holly Mitchell and L.A. City Councilman Herb Wesson leading in the 2nd Supervisorial District.

Along with former L.A. City Councilwoman Jan Perry, the longtime politicians sought to muscle their way into the seat being vacated by a termed out Mark Ridley-Thomas. Four lesser-known candidates also ran.

If no candidate wins more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will go to a runoff in November.

“I feel good, I’m on the board,” said Mitchell, speaking by phone Tuesday night after early results were posted. “I’m cautiously optimistic.”

