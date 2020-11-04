Holly Mitchell takes strong lead over Herb Wesson in early results for L.A. County Board of Supervisors seat

State Sen. Holly Mitchell and Los Angeles Councilman Herb Wesson appear in undated file photos. (Los Angeles Times)

State Sen. Holly Mitchell took a strong lead Tuesday evening in a race against Los Angeles City Councilman Herb Wesson for a seat on the powerful L.A. County Board of Supervisors.

Mitchell’s lead was 62% to 38%, with a majority of mail-in ballots and 18% of in-person ballots counted, according to the L.A. County registrar-recorder’s election results.

In another closely watched county race, 58% of voters were favoring the passage of Measure J, a proposal that would direct more county money to social services and jail diversion programs.

The race for the board seat was influenced by months of civil unrest, with both candidates focused on highlighting their records on criminal justice reform.

