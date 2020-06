The L.A. Food Bank teamed up with city and county officials to hold a drive-thru giveaway at the Hollywood Bowl 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Hilda Ayala, programs director at the Food Bank, said she expects the group to serve up to 3,000 families.

Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 17, 2020.