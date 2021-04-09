Hollywood Bowl to reopen with free concerts for front-line workers in May before kicking off 2021 season

The Jonas Brothers perform at The Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 19, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for RADIO.COM )

After a yearlong closure, the Hollywood Bowl is set to reopen in May with free concerts for front-line workers, the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association announced Friday.

The Hollywood Bowl will reopen at limited capacity, welcoming back an audience of about 4,000 people when concerts resume in May.

We are excited to announce that the #HollywoodBowl will reopen this summer with 14 weeks of concerts! The full lineup of artists and dates will be announced May 11. pic.twitter.com/L0Nl6egQ1M — Hollywood Bowl (@HollywoodBowl) April 9, 2021

The venue will host four free concerts for health care workers, first responders and other essential workers “as a gesture of thanks for all they have done for Los Angeles throughout the pandemic,” L.A. Philharmonic officials said.

In July, the venue will kick off its 2021 season with 14 weeks of concerts, including the July 4th Fireworks Spectacular.

Information on programming, concert dates and ticketing are expected to be announced on May 11.

The Ford is also expected to reopen in late July, with a 15-week season featuring Southern California artists. Dates will be announced on May 25.

“After more than a year of tremendous hardship and incredible demonstrations of resilience and care across our community, we are looking forward to reuniting our audiences, with one another and with live music at the Hollywood Bowl and The Ford,” L.A. Phil CEO Chad Smith said.

When the Hollywood Bowl canceled its 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was the first full cancellation at the venue in 98 years, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The venue will now be hiring seasonal staff as it prepares to reopen, according to Smith.

The free concerts for front-line workers will include two performances by Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil on May 15 and May 22. L.A. artists Thundercat and Flying Lotus will perform June 12.

California will allow indoor concerts, theater performances and other private gatherings at limited capacity starting April 15.

On June 15, the state plans a full reopening if certain conditions are met, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced this week.

While L.A. County has not yet indicated whether it will align with the state’s timeline, this could mean that the Hollywood Bowl won’t have to limit capacity at concerts in July.