Burbank airport installs PPE vending machines for travelers to get masks, thermometers, sanitizer

A newly installed PPE vending machine is seen at Hollywood Burbank Airport on July 10, 2020. (KTLA)

Hollywood Burbank Airport has installed two PPE vending machines for travelers to buy protective equipment and hand sanitizer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The machines dispense cloth face coverings, KN95 masks, hand sanitizer, wipes, nitrile gloves, cellphone and toothbrush sanitizer cases, as well as infrared and digital thermometers, the airport announced Thursday.

Travelers in need of the protective items can get to the bright blue and yellow vending machines near the airline ticket counters at Terminal A and in the baggage claim area at Terminal B.

Airport officials said they’ve been making other modifications to make travel safer, including disinfecting frequently touched surfaces daily and asking everyone to wear face coverings in public spaces.

“With the introduction of our PPE vending machines, we are making it easier than ever for travelers to purchase essential health and safety products needed to stay safe and comfortable during their travels,” said Brian Quinn, the head of the company supplying the machines.