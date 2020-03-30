Hollywood Burbank Airport reduces parking as coronavirus pandemic keeps travelers away

Hollywood Burbank Airport on Monday consolidated its parking to three sites to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, officials said.

Lots A and C as well as the airport’s valet service are closed amid a drastic decrease in travelers caused by shelter-in-place orders put in place because of the spreading virus. The employee parking lot is also closed.

“By closing lots A, C and the valet, we are reducing the need for the public to use our shuttles to get to the terminals,” airport spokeswoman Lucy Burghdorf said. “Having passengers park at the nearby lots and the park structure will allow them to walk to the terminals and practice social distancing.”

Those who need to park their vehicles while flying out of the Burbank airport can use the parking structure or lots E and G.

