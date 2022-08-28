A short pursuit through the streets of Hollywood ended with a dramatic crash late Saturday.

Los Angeles Police say they had just started chasing a stolen car suspect when the driver crashed into several other vehicles at the intersection of Franklin and Bronson avenues around 10:30 p.m.

The stolen car rolled over, landing upside-down in the middle of the intersection, at which point the suspect climbed out of the vehicle and ran, according to a photojournalist with OC Hawk.

He was taken into custody a short distance away.

Several victims were treated at the scene by paramedics, but there were no serious injuries.