Large crowds are expected to gather in Hollywood Sunday night for the 90th anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade.

Actor Danny Trejo serves as this year’s Grand Marshal.

The parade begins at 6:00 p.m. at Hollywood Boulevard and Orange Street. The route heads east to Vine Street, south to Sunset Boulevard, and then west back to Orange Street.

The grandstand is sold out. Paradegoers are encouraged to arrive early to stake out spots along the parade route.