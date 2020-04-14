Hollywood couple together for 25 years hospitalized with COVID-19 talked via FaceTime before husband died from virus

Larry Lerner, left, and his wife, Lynne Lerner, became sick in mid-March. Just days after their positive COVID-19 test results, Larry died from the virus. (Lynne Lerner )

More than 25 years ago, Lynne Lerner walked onto the set of “China Beach,” an ‘80s television show about medics in the Vietnam War, to check in for work as an extra. There, she met the man who would become her husband, Larry Lerner, an assistant director on the show.

Over the years the two would share beautiful moments as a married couple. They loved to rescue pit bulls together, attended Emmy events and watched TV shows in their Van Nuys home.

She acted in “General Hospital,” “Married with Children” and “Days of our Lives.” He worked on shows that included “The Man in the High Castle,” “Ambitions” and “Drop Dead Diva.” Sometimes they worked together.

On April 1, their decades-long Hollywood romance was cut short when Larry Lerner died from COVID-19 at the age of 71.

