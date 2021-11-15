Hollywood crew members vote to ratify new contract with studios

Kevin Chiu of IATSE Local 80, which represents grips and other set workers, waits in his car as volunteer Liz Lipschultz writes pro-labor slogans during a rally at the Motion Picture Editors Guild IATSE Local 700 on Sept. 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

The union representing 60,000 film and television crews voted to ratify a new three year contract with Hollywood studios, resolving for now a labor dispute that had threatened to disrupt productions nationwide.

Members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) barely approved a new contract that had been negotiated by union leaders after months of contentious bargaining, the union said in a statement.

However, the vote was extremely close, with 50.3% of the 60,000 members affected by the two contracts voting in favor of the agreement.

IATSE uses an electoral college style system through which locals are assigned delegates based on their size of memberships. Members vote within their local union and once a local reaches a majority vote, to either ratify or reject, all delegate votes are assigned to the majority result.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.