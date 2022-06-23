Marvin Francell Williams is seen in an image provided by the Los Angeles Police Department.

A man who was wanted in connection with a double fatal shooting in Hollywood last week was arrested in Hesperia Wednesday, police said.

Marvin Francell Williams, 32, allegedly shot and killed 35-year-old Nadia Campbell of Hollywood and 40-year-old Ajani Patridge in the 6100 block of Carlos Avenue on June 16.

Campbell’s three young children were in a nearby vehicle when the shooting occurred, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities said Williams and Campbell were in a dating relationship when the killings occurred and indicated the crime involved domestic violence.

Williams, who is from the Compton area, was identified as the suspect in the incident Tuesday. He was found the next day along the 13700 block of Adams Street in the Oak Hills area of Hesperia.

He was seen leaving the location and getting into the back of a vehicle that was eventually stopped by a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department fugitive task force near Escondido and Central avenues.

Williams was taken into custody without further incident.

He was transported to LAPD’s Olympic community police station and was booked for the outstanding no bail murder warrant, police said.