Hollywood family seeks safe return of beloved bulldog after robbery

The owners of a French bulldog are hoping for her safe return after she was robbed from them at gunpoint in Hollywood Wednesday evening.

Yuriy Stratovich, owner of 3-year-old gray French bulldog Mona, said the beloved pet was stolen at about 7 p.m. from in front of her home in the 1300 block of North Detroit Street, near Fountain Avenue.

Three men emerged from a black sedan and pointed handguns at Stratovich’s mother, who was walking Mona, and demanded the dog.

Mona has special medical needs, including “a malformation in her spine and … chronic UTI,” and her family is hoping she returns home soon, said owner Elizabeth Staroselskaya. They’re even offering a $5,000 reward, no questions asked.

“Bring her back to us, home safely. Bring her to a shelter so we can go get her … Please bring our baby back home,” Staroselskaya said.

No arrests have been made as of Friday night.

The suspects are believed to be driving a dark gray or black Dodge Charger or Challenger, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

French bulldogs are in high demand, and this isn’t the first canine taken at gunpoint in Hollywood this year.

In February, a dogwalker for Lady Gaga was shot and the pop star’s dogs were stolen.