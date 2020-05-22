Hollywood Hills land sale makes Griffith Park a bit bigger

Two parcels, combining for 1.35 acres near the Bronson Caves, will be saved from development.(Michael Robinson Chavez / Los Angeles Times)

Griffith Park just got a little bit bigger. All it took was a canceled deal due to the coronavirus and a community fundraiser that raised $500,000.

Last year, a rare real estate opportunity presented itself on the outskirts of L.A.’s largest park. Two empty lots, combining for 1.35 acres nestled against Griffith’s southern border, came to market for a combined $850,000 — a steep discount from the original asking price of $1.144 million.

Multiple parties started circling, and a developer soon had a deal in place to buy the prized parcels at the beginning of the year. The coronavirus hit the U.S. soon after, however, and the transaction fell apart in escrow.

That’s when the community stepped in. Determined to buy the land to conserve it from development, local resident Jason Greenwald and his wife, Corey Nickerson, teamed with an organization called Friends of Griffith Park and hammered out a contract in late April to buy it for a reduced price of $500,000; the only catch was that they had to agree to a shortened 21-day escrow and gather the funds by May 8, according to Douglas Elliman agents Heather T. Roy and Learka Bosnak, who represented the buyers.

